EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana Softball fans will be able to attend all 2023 spring games at USI Softball Field for free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital.

USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall said, “We are very excited that The Women’s Hospital has agreed to help us once again with the promotion of Division I Athletics at USI… We have seen the growth of popularity of softball in this area, as well as the entire country, and The Women’s Hospital hopes that this will encourage youth softball players, their families, and other softball fans to come to campus and enjoy this popular sport.”

Officials say free admission is offered for all USI Softball home games. USI says the special admission deal for the 2023 season starts March 18 through 19 against Lindenwood University, which also serves as USI Softball’s home-opening series in Ohio Valley Conference play. Other USI Softball home dates include March 22, April 1 through 2, April 4, April 12, April 15 through 16 and May 6 through 7.