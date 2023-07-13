EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UE men’s basketball head coach, David Ragland made three changes to his staff in the past few weeks.

The Purple Ace’s, all-time scoring leader, DJ Balentine returns to UE as the Director of Player Development. Peter Funk is the former Director of Player Development at Valparaiso and now he is the Chief of Staff and assistant coach at Evansville. Former Butler legend, Roosevelt Jones was promoted to an assistant coach position.

Funk and Jones will be in charge of the offense. Funk said he’s looking for players that have the right feel for the game.

“I love players that feel the game. It makes it easier for us to coach,” said Funk.

Jones agreed and said that he wanted tall guys that give it their all on the court. The three coaches are thrilled to be an Evansville, including Balentine who returned home. Balentine spoke about the moment he received the offer.

“I let out a scream when I hung up the phone. I was so excited,” said Balentine.

Balentine’s job is to develop players. If he gets lucky and also does the best job he can, Balentine could teach a player to break his scoring record. He said that would be okay in a certain circumstance.

“If he’s going to break the record and we’re winning, by all means, go for it. If you break the record and lose, I’m going to be a little bit mad,” said Balentine.

The coaches will have a lot of time to settle in before the season starts.