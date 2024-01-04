EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Thunderbolts started their season winning just one out of eight games. Since that start, they’ve improved to 8-13-3 and now sit in a playoff spot.

Head coach, Jeff Bes, said the reason for the tough start was a lack of experience.

“It takes a lot with guys coming in from college and different programs trying to learn our system. There were a lot of growing pains with only four returning players,” said Bes.

Defenseman, Chays Ruddy, said getting experience has taught this young team a lesson.

“Every day matters, and every detail matters. When your in school and juniors, you can get away with it a little bit,” said Ruddy.

With the improvements made over the past month, the team is feeling better about what they can accomplish.

“Losing and winning can become a habit. Now we’ve got on the winning side of it. The guys are feeling a little bit better and they’ve gotten a little bit of confidence and everything is better,” said Bes.

Next up, the Bolts will host the team right ahead of them in the standings. A pair of games against Quad City starts on Friday night in the Ford Center.