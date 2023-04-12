EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Thunderbolts have a home playoff game on Thursday night. They are taking on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

What’s different about this year is that the game is being played in the Ford Center. Last year’s was played in Swander Ice Arena due to venue issues.

The home-ice has been a big advantage for the Bolts as they are 20-8 in Evansville. Left winger, Cameron Cook is the excited to get the arena rocking.

“We were pretty excited when we heard that we would have home-ice first, especially in the Ford Center,” said Cook.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are the only SPHL team that the Thunderbolts haven’t faced this year. So there’s some unfamiliarity, but Dillon Hill is a former Dawg and he’s ready for this.

“It’s a date that you circle on your calendar. So it’s nice to finally get to play them in the playoffs,” said Hill.

The success has led to good business for the Thunderbolts organization. The theme for the playoff game tomorrow is a white out.

The game is set for 7 p.m.