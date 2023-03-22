HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Thunderbolts are just one point away from clinching a playoff spot. Also, they just need another three in order to get home-ice advantage in the first round.

It’s safe to say it has been a good season for them. One of the major reasons for that is they have the SPHL’s best goalie tandem.

The duo consists of Trevor Gorsuch who is first in the league with a 94% save percentage. The second man is Zane Steeves who is seventh.

Head Coach Jeff Bes knows how much of a difference it makes.

“It is an advantage for us. We know our goalies are going to make the saves. It allows our guys to play more free,” said Bes.

Forward Scott Kirton said the goalies are the reason that the Bolts can stay in any game.

“We feel that we can win any game, any night. Even if we have an off night, we know that Gorsuch or Steeves can steal us the game,” said Kirton.

Defenseman Pierre Luc Lurrette backs his goalies too.

“We have the best goaltending duo by a mile,” said Lurrette.

Next up the Thunderbolts have a three game weekend in Pensacola, Florida.