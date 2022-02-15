EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Thunderbolts are beginning to make noise in the SPHL. Evansville has gone 6-3-1 over the last 10 games and have a solid hold on the eighth and final playoff spot.

“Now is the time we are looking to click,” says head coach Jeff Bes. “We’ve had 13 rookies over the course of the season. They are starting to understand what it takes to be a pro hockey player. This is the time you want to start rolling. You have three seasons in the SPHL. The start of the season, mid season and then playoffs. We want to get rolling here in our second season, as we call it, and get ready for playoffs. Our goal is to keep moving up in the standings, solidify a playoff spot, and encouraging our players to be ready for playoffs. Because come playoff time, anybody can win.”

The Thunderbolts are at the Quad City Storm for a pair of games this weekend.