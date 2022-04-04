EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Competing for the President’s Cup, the Evansville Thunderbolts have made it to the Southern Professional Hockey League’s 2021-2022 Playoffs! The organization says all home playoff games for the Thunderbolts are being held at Swonder Ice Arena.

Before making their way to the playoffs, the team is scheduled to play three more games, two of which are right here in Evansville.

“The Thunderbolts finish up their regular season, starting on Thursday, April 7 at the Ford Center versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, Friday, April 8 at the Ford Center versus Knoxville Ice Bears and finally on the road in Knoxville on Saturday, April 9,” says a spokesperson with the Thunderbolts.

Additionally, Friday’s game against the Ice Bears is Fan Appreciation Night! Officials tell us the night includes loads of giveaways, including player trading cards, courtesy of LyondellBasell.

As of this article, potential Round 1 playoff dates are Friday, April 15 or Saturday, April 16. All playoff games will start at 7:00 p.m., with doors for season ticket holders opening at 5:45 p.m. and the general public at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets will be $20 adults/$10 kids each and includes parking. They are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Thunderbolts office at 812-422-BOLT, at the remaining home dates, or at the Swonder Ice Arena Box Office on the day of the game, beginning at 4pm.