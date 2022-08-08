EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tickets are now on sale for the University of Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 season. This campaign will prove to be historic for the Screaming Eagles, as it’ll be the first time they compete as NCAA Division I teams.

USI Men’s Basketball is putting the finishing touches on their 14-game home schedule, while USI Women’s Basketball finalizes a 14-game home slate.

Officials say the Screaming Eagles’ nine game Ohio Valley Conference schedule starts December 29 when they’ll take on Southeast Missouri State University.

According to the university, season ticket holders will have priority to renew and retain their seats through August 21 before new season ticket holders will be allowed to select seats.

For more information on USI Men’s and Women’s Basketball season tickets, call the USI Ticket Office at 812-465-7165. New USI fans wishing to purchase tickets for the first time can buy seats prior to seat selection by calling the ticket office. Click here for USI’s season ticket brochure.