Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Michael Gross
Posted: Jan 9, 2024 / 10:54 PM CST
Updated: Jan 9, 2024 / 10:55 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial jumps out to early lead, never ceases as they beat Mater Dei 67-44.
Everyone has a TV and the world’s biggest television makers are investing in technology to make them fit your life even better.
If you’re looking to revamp your home with fresh new furniture or update worn-out cookware, Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale is the perfect opportunity.
Floods are going to become more common, so it’s vital to learn how to prepare, no matter where you live.