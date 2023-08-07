FORT BRANCH, In. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern knows how their offense will perform but head coach Nick Hart believes the defense can be just as exhilarating.

The titans believe in order to be top notch defense you need experience and with a lot of players coming back, corner back Mason Scheller, he says the knowledge they bring into this season creates new options.

If both those units click to the level that they believe they can, Gibson Southern will look to be serious problem for their opponents this season.