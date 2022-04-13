EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been a rocky off-season for the Aces. After suffering through one of the worst seasons in program history, five players have entered the transfer portal.

Evansville went 6-24 last season. That’s the fewest wins and most losses in a single season in school history.

Despite the struggles, head coach Todd Lickliter is asking for the fans to be patient. “I’d ask them to not have disbelief. They can doubt a little bit. They can criticize me and I understand it. I agree with them that we should have been better, we want to be better and we had a tough year,” says the UE head coach. “I appreciate their enthusiasm and their zeal for what they want. Believe me, I’m not satisfied. We are not where I want us to be or where we will be. We are going to give our very best effort to put this program where it should be and where we want it to be.”

Lickliter has a 15-53 record with the Aces.