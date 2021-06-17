Tri-State Hot Stove League awards scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It was a big night at the Tri-State Hot Stove League’s annual summer dinner.

The League awarded a $2000 scholarship to Central’s Henry Brown. He will attend Indiana State.

Reitz graduate Adam Euler received the scholarship last year and was also recognized tonight since there was no presentation last year due to the pandemic. Euler attends Evansville.

“People want to follow these kids that excel in high school, and that’s what we want to point out, ” says vice-president Paul Gries. “Somebody that wants to go to school and college, and we’re going to try and support them in the money that we give them. We’re going to follow them, too. It’s exciting for us.”

