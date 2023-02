EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ford Center played host to the IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament today.

Multiple tri-state schools are sending their wrestlers to the finals.

Mater Dei and Tell City are each sending four. Central and Reitz have two. Heritage Hills, Castle, and South Ridge are all sending one a piece.

The finals are in Indianapolis in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Friday and Saturday.