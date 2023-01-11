EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two Bosse football players signed their letters of intent with Oakland City University to play sprint football.

Keith Hall and Jaiden Thomas are close friends and went through the recruiting process together. OCU Head Coach Todd Miller said it was a unique experience recruiting them.

“Coach Mullen told me if I’d got one guy, then I’d get them both. And it was a heck of a package deal because we got a defensive lineman out of it and heck of an athlete at the same time,” said Miller.

Keith Hall said he an Thomas are happy with their decision.

“We’ve been talking about it for weeks, so we knew this was coming. And it’s real fun to have someone from my team and high school out here for four years straight to come out and play here also,” said Hall.

Now the two friends will embark on the first season in program history.

Sprint football is just like football, except it has a 178 pound weight limit.