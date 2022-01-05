Tyler Myers breaks Day School record with 50 points in a single game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Day School junior Tyler Myers has turned into one of the best high school basketball players in Evansville.

On Tuesday night, he took his game to a whole new level.

Myers set the Day School single-game scoring record when he poured in 50 points in a win against Carmi-White Co.

“About 10 minutes after the game someone came up to me and told me and I didn’t believe them at all. I had no idea throughout the game. I was just playing the game I love,” says Myers. “That’s awesome. It really is, that my name gets to be etched in the record books.”

Myers is averaging 37 points a game this season and is currently in 6th place on the Evansville all-time scoring list.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2022)