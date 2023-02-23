EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tyler Myers committed the University of Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. The Evansville all-time leading scorer didn’t just have basketball on his mind when he committed.

Myers is the founder of a non-profit called “Sensory Inclusion”. The company’s goal is to make the Evansville community more sensory accessible.

One of the ways Myers did this was by creating kits for children with sensory needs that helps them for the Evansville Museum. He also is developing an app for schools that is a game that teaches kids about those with invisible disabilities.

Attending UE means he will have the resources to further his non-profit.

“I want to make a career out of my non-profit. Having this amazing place like the Center for Innovation and Change is a platform for innovation. That’s something that played a vital role along with the basketball and being able to connect the community on the basketball side of things. It’s something that you don’t see very many other places,” said Myers.

First, Myers will finish out his high school basketball career for Day School in the IHSAA tournament.