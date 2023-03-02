EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When the Evansville baseball team went 32-24 last year, the amount of returning players created high expectations for this season.

But they were thrown a curveball when they started the season 0-5. Fifth year player, Chase Hugssaid the squad can’t worry about the preseason expectations.

We were expected to win and be good this year which is new for us. Obviously it hasn’t been going well so far, but we keep coming up to the yard everyday and putting in work. We know that one day it’s going to pay off,” said Hug.

For Hug, that work did pay off when he jolted the team on Saturday in a win against Eastern Michigan. Down 4-0, Hug stepped up to the plate and hit a two run homer that started a nine run eighth inning. Head Coach Wes Carroll said that moment was big.

“It was much needed. Our offense has been pressing a lot. We have a lot of talented hitters. For us to get off to a slow start it was great for us bust through the door for a big inning,” said Carroll.

Now the team has won three straight. Their sights are now set back on winning the MVC championship and getting into the NCAA tournament.