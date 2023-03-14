EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville baseball started out the year 0-5, but since then, they’ve won nine of their past 11.

Their winning ways have lifted the team’s spirits. The winnings means even more with the opponents they’ve earned it over.

“I loaded up the schedule to go and attack the season. I think we’ve handled it extremely well. We’ve hopefully put ourselves in a position for the end of the year from a RPI standpoint where we are fighting to get into the NCAA Tournament,” said Head Coach Wes Carroll.

Graduate player, Jarrett Blunt said it feels good to be in the swing of things.

“We started doing things that we knew we could do. It was a good start to the season competition wise. I think we found ourselves more in the past couple of weeks,” said Blunt.

The Aces just have over a week left until MVC play begins.