UE Caravan goes virtual this year

The Purple Aces Virtual Caravan presented by Working Distributors will give Aces fans the chance to submit questions while hearing the latest on the University of Evansville men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The caravan will be held via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. on the June 30th. The event is free to all, but you must register at this link: https://gopurpleaces.com/sb_output.aspx?form=47.

After submitting the form, the password to join the caravan will be emailed to you.

Voice of the Aces Jevin Redman will host the caravan and begin the event with Aces head women’s basketball coach Matt Ruffing. UE head men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter will join Redman for the second half of the program.

Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions that they would like to see the coaches answer. Submissions can be made at the registration link above.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)