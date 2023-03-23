HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Athletics Department will be launching an official NIL marketplace for the university.

It is an online platform that allows people to browse, book, pitch, and pay any student athlete for NIL activities.

It will be powered by the company Opendorse.

Athletes can then go through the app to accept the opportunity, and once completed they receive the compensation to their account.

They hope this will benefit both students and the university for recruiting.