EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Freshman guard Chuck Bailey III has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

The first-year scored nine points on 2-2 shooting and 5-6 from the free throw line against Miami (OH) and dropped 12 in just 12:59 played off the bench against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmaceutical. Through the first two games of the season, Bailey has averaged 10.5 points per game along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The Purple Aces will go on the road to Southeast Missouri State this Wednesday, Nov. 15 for a 6:30 p.m. CT tip-off.