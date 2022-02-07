UE gains from USI move

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana may not be the only university to put their jump to Division I to good use. The University of Evansville may benefit as well.

Evansville is Screaming Eagles and Purple Aces territory. The River City may see more showdowns between its two chief universities according to the Associate Athletic Director of Media at UE.

Bob Pristash says, “For right now, it is business as usual for UE. The main positive that we see over the coming years is that their move to Division I will make it easier for our programs to play each other in various sports. This of course can vary by sport, but that is one way this move will have an impact in the future.”

USI voted to make the jump to NCAA Division I on Feb. 7. The UE Purple Aces have competed in Division I since 1977.