EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Roosevlet Jones has joined David Ragland’s staff at the new director of men’s basketball operations at the University of Evansville.

Jones is a former player at Butler University where he was two-time Big East second team player.

After college he played professionally for two years with the Canton Charge, the G-League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the last two seasons Jones has been an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis, helping to lead the program to their first appearance in the GLVC tournament championship game.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to get started in Evansville,” Jones said. “I love the vision that Coach Rags and the staff have for future of the team. Big things are ahead for UE!”