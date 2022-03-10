EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It appears Mark Spencer’s time as athletic director at the University of Evansville will soon end. Multiple sources tell Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley that Spencer’s contract will not be renewed.

Spencer has been responsible for multiple facility improvements, including renovations of Braun Stadium and the Fifth Third practice facility for basketball. However, both basketball programs have struggled under his watch. The men and women combined for a 14-46 record this season.

Spencer has been the Aces’ AD since 2014. It’s not known exactly when his contract ends, but it’s believed to be sometime this spring.