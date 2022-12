EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced a mutual parting of ways with guard Blaise Beauchamp.

“After speaking with his family, Blaise and I came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest to pursue future opportunities outside of the University of Evansville,” Ragland said. “We fully support this decision and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Credit: UE Athletics