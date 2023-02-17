EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville softball season is underway. They’ve already had a early season round of games leaving the DePaul Dome Classic at 4-1.

This weekend they have their home opener, and the program is debuting a new field. However, the field isn’t the only thing that’s new. 10 of the Aces’ players are freshmen. That’s 40% of their team.

Head coach, Mat Mundell says the young squad is a reason for fans to be thrilled about.

“They’re going to be exciting and a fun team to watch. They’re young and that’s going to be the exciting part. The fans get to see how they develop. 25 girls, a lot of depth and player personality is going to be a lot of fun for fans to come out and watch,” said Mundell.

Senior pitcher, Erin Kleffman said the new crop of talent is making them much better.

“We’re bringing in a new culture. With the people and new talent we are bringing in, it’s really benefited us we’ve brought in way more than we’ve lost. So this year, our depth is crazy,” said Kleffman.