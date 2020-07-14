13 UE student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville says 13 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The student-athletes attended an off-campus non-University sponsored social event, according to the university.

Some campus facilities reopened for voluntary workouts starting on June 22. The University has now suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes.

Contact tracing is ongoing through the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-isolation period.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)