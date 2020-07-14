13 UE student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville says 13 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
The student-athletes attended an off-campus non-University sponsored social event, according to the university.
Some campus facilities reopened for voluntary workouts starting on June 22. The University has now suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes.
Contact tracing is ongoing through the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-isolation period.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)