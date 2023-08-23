EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is adding another NCAA conference tournament to the city. The Missouri Valley Conference will be playing their baseball tournament in the River City in 2024.

All games will be played at Charles H. Braun Stadium on the university’s campus. This follows the stadium’s grass being replaced by turf in 2020. UE’s AD, Dr. Ziggy Siegfried, said that played a key role in attracting the tournament.

“A big part of us being able to get this was the German American Bank Field. The turf field that was put in allows us to play, even in the rain. The field preparation was a key component here,” said Dr. Siegfried.

Hosting the tournament is something that has been the program’s goal for years. Baseball head coach, Wes Carroll said it’s another step in the right direction.

“That’s what the city is all about. Great people that really care about the student-athlete experience. I feel like we are checking some boxes and taking steps and that we are a program on the rise,” said Carroll.

Last season the Purple Aces made it to the championship game and lost at and against Indiana State. They’ll have an opportunity to get back there at home.