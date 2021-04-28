UE women’s golf learns NCAA Tournament destination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Aces NCAA tournament drought is finally over.

UE hasn’t sent a team from any sport to the Big Dance since 2015, and that streak comes to an end next month. The Evansville women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA’s after winning the Missouri Valley tournament last week.

The Aces will be playing in the Columbus Regional as a 17 seed from May 10th through May 12th.

Head coach John Andrews says, “This is a massive moment for the program. Massive moment for the athletics department. It’s been six years since we won a conference championship, and now every team here is going to tell their team, ‘ok, the women’s golf team did it. You can do it too.”

It’s the first ever trip to the NCAA tournament for the women’s golf team.

(This story was originally published on April 28, 2021)