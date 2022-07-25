LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Soon getting their shot to shine in the NCAA is five star recruit Justin Edwards who committed to Kentucky on Monday.

The 6 foot 7, 180 pounder out of Imhotep Institute in Pennsylvania is the top small forward and number three overall prospect for the class of 2023. He’s joining fellow five star recruits Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard in UK’s 2023 class

Edwards was expected to choose between Kentucky and Tennessee, so Wildcats fans are sure to be excited about his choice.