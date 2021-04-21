Unbeaten Castle hitting stride mid-way through season

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Missing out on a baseball season last year hasn’t quelled Castle’s appetite for another championship. In fact, it’s never been stronger.

The pandemic deprived the Knights of the opportunity to defend their 2019 4A sectional title last year. Four seniors on that baseball team had their season ripped away, so this year, the Knights’ upperclassmen are poised to carry on their legacy.

Castle has done just that mid-way through the 2021 season. The team is currently 9-0, and ranked No. 6 in 4A in the most recent IHSBCA poll.

“We got three guys back from two years ago, and they saw the success we had that year before going to semi-state and two years ago going to the regional finals, and they want to get back there,” said Castle head coach Curt Welch. “Now is that going to happen? We don’t know. But that drive has helped them to become leaders to help motivate the other guys who haven’t been through this yet, and it’s helped to this point.”

However, the job isn’t finished yet, and senior outfielder Blake Herrmann said his team can’t become satisfied with their prolific start.

“We’ve just got to keep a solid team and keep improving,” Herrmann said. “That’s the big thing, we’ve just got to keep improving. Keep our heads down and grinding during the season, so we can go off in the sectionals and regionals.”

Castle will face Owensboro on Friday, April 23.