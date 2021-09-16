Union Co. Braves off to a hot start

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Union County football hasn’t been perfect this season, but the Braves do have a perfect record.

Derek Johns’ team has rolled through the first month of the season with a 4-0 record.

The offense has been impressive, averaging 32 points a game. However Johns says the defense has been even better.

“The key has been our defense has played well all year. It’s been the strength of our team,” says Johns. “Then we’ve had several skill guys where teams can’t take one or two guys away. If they do that, then we have several other guys that can go and make plays.”

Union Co. travels to Caldwell Co. Friday night.



(This story was originally published on September 16, 2021)