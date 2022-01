EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure, Reitz came away with a big SIAC boys basketball win over crosstown rivals Central on Friday, but Friday night's clash meant much more than who won or lost a basketball game.

Before the varsity game tipped off Friday night, the two teams came together to honor Posey County Deputy and Reitz alum Bryan Hicks- just four months after Hicks was shot in the line of duty.