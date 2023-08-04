UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Earlier this week Jordyn Raney captured the gold medal in Greco-roman at the 2023 U-17 world championships.

On Friday, Raney and his family returned home to Kentucky and did so in style with a caravan to Morganfield Park.

His brother, Jayden took home first place in the Fargo U-16 freestyle bracket.

Jordyn Raney was thrilled with his win.

“After I got that last gut-wrench at the end, I got up. I see my coach is clapping and I was like, Oh, yeah, I’ve got to flex my muscles. I was happy,” said Jordyn Raney.

His brother was just as proud.

“I’m really proud. I mean, it’s great to do what he did. World champ, it’s not easy to do and just for him to go out there and win world gold. It’s incredible, it’s awesome,” said Jayden.

Union County is now home to a family of champions.