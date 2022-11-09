MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – For the first time since 1972 — 50 years, the Union County Braves ended their regular season with a perfect record, winning by an average of 26 points per game.

Last week, they entered the first round of playoffs and it was the Union County team we expected to see show up. The Braves outscored Glasgow 50-20 with big contributions by the dynamic duo – Kris Hughes (58 rushing yards, 2 TD; 80 receiving yards, 1 TD) and Kanye Pollard (156 rushing yards, 2 TD; one reception for 24 yards, 1 TD; team-high nine tackles). The two brought in six of the team’s seven touchdowns.

The Braves say they aren’t letting their 11-0 record get to them, instead they are looking at the playoffs as a fresh start.

“We have a target on our backs, but we understand it,” said Braves head coach Derek Johns. “We’re not going to overlook anybody. At the end of the season we are 0-0, everybody in the playoffs were 0-0. It was a great regular season but it doesn’t mean anything if you lose in the first round of the playoffs.”

“We’re trying to not even see it so much as the record but as just progress,” said Pollard. “We’re trying to get better each week and make sure we’re playing at our best as long as we can and trying to get to Kroger Field.”

Union County hosts Hart County on Friday.