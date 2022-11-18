UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – With football season nearing a close, students in Union County are enjoying a day away from school. School officials say they have moved a professional development day scheduled for March to today to allow for students, parents, teachers, and staff to join the Union County football team in Bardstown and cheer them on to Victory.

The Union County Braves made history last week when they won the second-round playoffs against Hart County. This makes the 2022 football team the first in the school’s history to win 12 games in a season, but they don’t plan on stopping there. The Braves are hoping to become the first football team in Union County to make the state championship game.