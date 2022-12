MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday week 6 MVP winner, Union County’s Kris Hughes, will travel to Dallas this weekend to play in the All-American Bowl on Monday, December 19 at AT&T stadium.

Hughes was a standout for the undefeated Braves and was a nominee for the 2022 Mr. Kentucky Football award.

Tri-Staters can watch Kris this Monday at 1pm on impactfootballnetwork.com. Be sure to keep an eye out for #4 on the East team!