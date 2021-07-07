University of Evansville preparing NIL policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The new NCAA name, image and likeness policy is now in effect. Student-athletes across the nation are now reaping the rewards. That includes students at the University of Evansville.

UE Athletic Director Mark Spencer says approximately twelve athletes have asked about the new rule and one has already signed a deal.

UE currently doesn’t have a NIL policy but Spencer says the school and Missouri Valley Conference is working together to develop one. “We haven’t developed our own policy. We’re in the middle of doing that right now,” Spencer says. “We’re actually looking at whether having a standard one for the conference. The Presidents met about a week and a half ago, and we’re talking about, you know, whether we have a conference policy.”



(This story was originally published on July 7, 2021)