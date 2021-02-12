University of Southern Indiana will be one of several sites for the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee has chosen predetermined regional sites for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The committee believes the sites and hosts chosen will provide an exceptional and safe experience for all participants.

RegionLocation/FacilityHosts(s)
AtlanticColumbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention CenterOhio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
CentralWarrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose BuildingUniversity of Central Missouri
EastBuffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics ComplexDaemen College
MidwestAshland, Ohio/Kates GymnasiumAshland University
South Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation CenterUniversity of North Georgia
South CentralCanyon, Texas/First United Bank CenterWest Texas A&M University
SoutheastJefferson City, Tennessee/Holt FieldhouseCarson-Newman Univeristy
WestGrand Junction, Colorado/Brownson ArenaColorado Mesa University

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Friday, March 12, followed by the semifinals Saturday, March 13, and the regional championship Monday, March 15. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio, on March 23-26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

