University of Southern Indiana will be one of several sites for the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee has chosen predetermined regional sites for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The committee believes the sites and hosts chosen will provide an exceptional and safe experience for all participants.

Region Location/Facility Hosts(s) Atlantic Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Central Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building University of Central Missouri East Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex Daemen College Midwest Ashland, Ohio/Kates Gymnasium Ashland University South Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center University of North Georgia South Central Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center West Texas A&M University Southeast Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse Carson-Newman Univeristy West Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena Colorado Mesa University

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Friday, March 12, followed by the semifinals Saturday, March 13, and the regional championship Monday, March 15. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio, on March 23-26.