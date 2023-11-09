NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Trey Ward is a linebacker for Castle football. He’s an only child as well, or at least he thought so until a couple of weeks ago.

One morning, Ward’s parents sat him down and told him that he had a brother. It wasn’t just anyone though. That brother turned out to be Alex Holder, who’s been calling Castle football games on the radio all season.

For the past few months, Holder has been broadcasting Ward’s name and never knew. Holder has always known he was adopted, but having a brother was not known. So when Ward reached out and hinted at it via social media, Holder was surprised.

“I thought maybe his aunt or uncle had heard me talking on the radio and he was just saying, ‘what’s up,” said Holder.

When Ward told him that they were related, Holder was shocked.

“He was like, ‘I’m your brother,’ and I was like, ‘this is crazy,” said Holder.

The next thing they did was talk on the phone for two hours. Ward said that the brotherly connection was noticed immediately.

“Within a minute, you could just tell. We clicked. I could tell that he’s my brother,” said Ward.

Holder continued calling games for the rest of the Knight’s season, and he had some extra pep in his voice.

“I’ll tell you against New Albany last week, I was a lot more hype in the press box. I felt like I was out there,” said Holder.

While Holder now lives in Lexington, he still attended Castle, so the two have more than sports in common including the same high school teachers. They are now committed to building their familial relationship in the future.

“I just want him to know that I’m always going to be there for him. I’m always going to be his number one supporter outside his parents,” said Holder.

That support will be shown next season when Ward takes the field for his senior year.