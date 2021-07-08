Upgrades at Reitz Bowl and Central Stadium will be complete in time for football season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Reitz Bowl and Central Stadium will have a new look when the football season kicks off in August.

Both stadiums are getting new turf. The EVSC is spending nearly $1 million on the new playing surfaces.

The installation will be complete for week one of the season.

“We said at the beginning of the project these had to be completed in time for the beginning of the new athletic sports season,” says EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg. “Everything (will be) completely finished so that our student athletes will be ready to begin using these surfaces when the start of the season comes.”

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2021)