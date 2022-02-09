EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI has found it’s new home. The Screaming Eagles will join the Ohio Valley Conference and begin league play this fall.

“It has been a long time coming,” says OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche. “I have been following the school for a number of years. The time is right.”

USI will be immediately eligible to compete in OVC regular season and post season championships. USI athletic director Jon Mark Hall says it’s a perfect fit. “We are extremely happy to be a member of the OVC starting next year. I grew up in the OVC, was a student athlete in the OVC. We feel like it’s a great fit. We are super excited for the invitation and we are more than happy to accept it.”

USI will officially join the OVC July 1st.