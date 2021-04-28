USI adding swimming, diving to athletics program

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — University of Southern Indiana Athletics announced it will offer Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving varsity athletic programs.

They anticipate starting competition in Fall 2022.

USI already has 17 varsity athletic programs. Swimming and diving student-athletes will compete and practice in the new on-campus Aquatic Center, scheduled to open in Fall 2021.

The new Swimming and Diving teams would compete in NCAA Division II and Great Lakes Valley Conference competitions. USI expects to field a roster of 25 men and 25 women for the combined teams made up of students primarily new to USI.

“The launch of new programs in swimming and diving represent the culmination of hard work and research from all across our campus community,” said USI President Ronald S. Rochon in a news release. “I’m excited about this new opportunity for our University and the talent it will bring both athletically and academically.”

Season scheduling and recruitment of the inaugural class of student-athletes is set to begin in Fall 2021.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)