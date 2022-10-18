EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ohio Valley Conference returns to Evansville for basketball media day and this marks the 75th year of the conference.

The University of Southern Indiana women’s team has been predicted to finish 7th in the conference this year.

Though they return 14 players from last year’s squad head coach Rick Stein said this years team is still different from last season.

“Our challenges are different,” USI women’s coach Rick Stein said. “We’ve got new ones and new challenges coming ahead, lot of new places that we’re going to see,” he added. “A lot of new rivalries that are starting to form out there. Excited about what’s going to happen here in a few weeks.”

For the players though it’s a new season they are working to build off last year’s momentum.

“We definitely just don’t want to get complacent,” women’s senior forward Ashlynn Brown said. “That’s something that we’ve kind of preached and talked about is just because we have so many people returning we can’t be like oh continue from last year. We want to keep improving and taking a step up as a whole team.”

The men’s team has been been predicted to finish 7th in the conference as well this year

with 10 new players to their team.

Men’s head coach Stan Gouard says while the offense is coming along defense has been one of his main focuses.

“Our goal as a coaching staff is to get our guys to start peaking around late December, early January in preparation for championship, championship season,” coach Gouard explained. “I emphasize every day competing for a championship in everything you do.”

Senior guard Jelani Simmons says they learned a lot about themselves in a scrimmage this year but will learn more as the season transpires.

“Just learning our roles,” Simmons said. “Gelling and everything before the season starts is important because it’s teams out here with 14 guys that return or a whole team that returns.”

Simmons was voted pre-season all OVC Team while Hannah Haithcock was voted pre-season all OVC team for the women’s side.

The inaugural Midnight Madness for USI at the division-I level will begin at 9p.m. on October 20th.