HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – USI’s annual exhibition baseball game to benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia is right around the corner.

The game, which will take place at Bosse Field on October 21, will be against cross-town rival University of Evansville.

USI’s Head Coach Tracy Archuleta talked about the pride of having this year’s opponent be UE.

“The city of Evansville in this game has raised over $100,000 towards that. We’re a big contributor to it. The faith community has been a big part of it. They’ve came down constantly. Can’t wait for the next opportunity to have this game.”

Previous iterations of the game have had such schools as Indiana, Norte Dame, and Kent State coming to town.

Tickets go on sale on September 25 at USI Athletics Ticket Office or UE Ticket Office and all Banterra Bank locations in Evansville and Newburgh.

Tickets can also be bought at this link.