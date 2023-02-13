EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With the season right around the corner, The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are are making their final preparations for the long baseball season.

Not only will the screaming eagles be playing in a new conference but in doing so they have also moved up to the D-I level.

USI was predicted to finish 8th in the Ohio Valley Conference standings this season.

Senior Lucas Mcnew was selected as a member of the pre-season all OVC team. He also enters the season tied for sixth all-time in homeruns at USI.

Head coach Tracy Archuleta says he likes where his team is so far but they have to continue to improve each day as the upcoming season will test the team in different way.

Players add that even though the focus is always on the game, it will be an experience to visit some new places they’ve never seen before as they play many schools this season for the first time.

They will open up the season on February 18th with a neutral site four-game series against Western Illinois.