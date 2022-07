EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The OVC is officially heading to the west side. USI has announced the men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season. The first season in the OVC features 18 men’s and women’s double-headers.

2022-23 USI Men’s and Women’s Basketball OVC Schedule



Thursday, December 29

Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana

Saturday, December 31

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois

Thursday, January 5

Southern Indiana at Morehead State

Saturday, January 7

SIUE at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 12

Little Rock at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 14

UT Martin at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 19

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood

Saturday, January 21

Southern Indiana at SIUE

Thursday, January 26

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 28

Southern Indiana at UT Martin

Thursday, February 2

Tennessee State at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 4

Morehead State at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 9

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, February 11

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 16

Southern Indiana at Little Rock

Saturday, February 18

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, February 23

Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 25

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State