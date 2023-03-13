EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Southern Indiana basketball has been preparing for postseason play since the Ohio Valley Conference. After having a few days off for spring break the screaming eagles were back at practice.

As the 15 seed, USI will take on the #2 seed San Jose State in the College Basketball Invitational.

USI head Coach Stan Gouard says his team and San Jose State play two different styles, as San Jose likes to play fast and the screaming eagles like to play slow.

As one of only three teams still competing in postseason play for OVC men teams, coach Gouard said this is a special opportunity, as the program continues to rise through the ranks of division-I programs. As they playing on the national stage for this tournament, he believes this will also be great for recruitment as many players will see how well the program is doing and the goals they continue to accomplish.

After the OVC tournament senior Jacob Polakovich and sophomore Isiah Swope both say they were looking to continue propelling USI basketball and this tournament gives the entire team an opportunity to do just that.

Tipoff is scheduled for Friday in Orlando at 2:30 CT.