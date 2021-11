EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Thanksgiving rush is on! A year after the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed how families across America celebrated Thanksgiving, people who came through Evansville Regional Airport Wednesday say they're happy this Thanksgiving feels a bit more normal.

Emily and Tyler Patton traveled from Texas and say they're happy to see family again. The Pattons explain they feel safer seeing family this year, as they've both already had COVID-19 and have been vaccinated and no longer feel like a risk to others. Tyler Patton says he feels like the country is slowly getting back to normal, and maybe closer to the end of the pandemic.