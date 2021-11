Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) - Jon Lindsey has experienced something no parent ever dreams of dealing with: their own child being shot. That was the unfortunate case for his two year old daughter Phoenix, who was struck by a bullet while riding in the car with her mother and aunt.

"From first glance, she seemed fine," explains Lindsey. "But when she went to pick Phoenix up out of the car seat, she was bleeding profusely."